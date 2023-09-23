Forte Asset Management LLC Sells 14,280 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Forte Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,280 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises about 3.8% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,028,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,770 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,474,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 305,252 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,226,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,066,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,588,000 after purchasing an additional 123,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 564,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 40,660 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.62. 336,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $46.23.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.