iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 55,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,113. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.