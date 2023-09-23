Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.1 %

PSX traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,095. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

