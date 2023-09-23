CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total transaction of $164,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,378.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $201.72. 1,197,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,607. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $209.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.72%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

