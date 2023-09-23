QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.41

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.41 and traded as low as $23.54. QNB shares last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 616 shares.

QNB Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $86.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get QNB alerts:

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter.

QNB Increases Dividend

QNB Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. This is a positive change from QNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. QNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

(Get Free Report)

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.