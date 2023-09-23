Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,863,000 after purchasing an additional 632,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,108 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lam Research by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,077,049,000 after purchasing an additional 528,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $8.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $619.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $666.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $596.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.50.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

