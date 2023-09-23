Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $189.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.46. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

