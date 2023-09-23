Arden Trust Co Sells 387 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $233.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.27 and a 12 month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

