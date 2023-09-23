SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,570,541. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $438.66 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $444.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $420.51 and a 200-day moving average of $393.70. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

