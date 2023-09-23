Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,750 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $40,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of JBL stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $107.60. The stock had a trading volume of 863,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $117.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.23.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Jabil

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.51%.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

View Our Latest Report on JBL

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.