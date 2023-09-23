Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $943,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 4,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Enzi Wealth increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.67. 23,171,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,203,894. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

