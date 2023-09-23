Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.59.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.18. 29,241,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,244,796. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. The company has a market cap of $143.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

