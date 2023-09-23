Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 1,705 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after acquiring an additional 535,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $558.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $553.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.59. The firm has a market cap of $247.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

