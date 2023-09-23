Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,094,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $272.56 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.15. The company has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.