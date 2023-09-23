3EDGE Asset Management LP Has $149.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,506 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.2% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $149,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $434.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

