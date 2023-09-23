Hall Laurie J Trustee Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 448 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $558.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $553.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.59. The firm has a market cap of $247.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.96.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

