Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $434.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $449.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.53. The stock has a market cap of $336.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

