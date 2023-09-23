Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 3,420 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,156,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE MO opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

