Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Prologis by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 21.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $114.07 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.06 and a 200 day moving average of $122.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

