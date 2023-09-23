Pacifica Partners Inc. Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

ASML Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $587.10 on Friday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $662.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $671.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $1.6281 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.76%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

