Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $856,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $68.63 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.18 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.