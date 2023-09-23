Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 382.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,175 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in General Mills by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 38.4% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% in the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in General Mills by 50.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.98. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.50 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

View Our Latest Report on General Mills

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.