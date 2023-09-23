Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 5.6% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $20,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,216,000 after buying an additional 51,877,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119,195 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $237,347,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,304,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,613 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,487,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,737. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.