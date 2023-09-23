Heritage Investment Group Inc. Has $274,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $153.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,552. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.01 and a 200-day moving average of $163.10.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

