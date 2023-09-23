The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIG. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8,666.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 61.9% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $255,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 105.5% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,508 shares of company stock valued at $326,053. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG remained flat at $72.98 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 858,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,520. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average is $71.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

