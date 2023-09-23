Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Position Increased by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 712,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 17.1% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $34,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,422. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.61.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

