Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.0 %

KMB traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.97. 1,439,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,342. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.