Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.59

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.59 and traded as low as $78.42. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $78.45, with a volume of 6,779,516 shares traded.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average is $80.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.1% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 373.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,074,000.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

