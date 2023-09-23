Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.96

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.96 and traded as low as $4.60. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 43,777 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The company has a market cap of $52.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 21.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 14.0% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

