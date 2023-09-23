Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.18

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.18 and traded as low as $9.70. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 2,288 shares changing hands.

Nortech Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 1.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nortech Systems during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nortech Systems by 61.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nortech Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nortech Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

