Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $962.86

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 962.86 ($11.93) and traded as low as GBX 930 ($11.52). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 950 ($11.77), with a volume of 1,723 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of £152.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,005.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 962.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s payout ratio is 1,990.95%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

