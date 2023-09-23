Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $121.18

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $121.18 and traded as low as $120.94. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $120.94, with a volume of 141 shares trading hands.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.26.
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.
