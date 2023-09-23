The 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.71

The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.71 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 2.32 ($0.03). The 600 Group shares last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03), with a volume of 594,650 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.51 million, a PE ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes industrial laser systems under the TYKMA Electrox and Control Micro Systems brand names in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides laser solutions, including marking, drilling, cutting, and welding.

