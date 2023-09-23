iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IYW traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.87. The stock had a trading volume of 582,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $114.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.46.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

