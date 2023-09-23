Guardian Investment Management Has $1.36 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Guardian Investment Management cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 157,428 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,988,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.78. General Electric has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $117.96. The company has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

