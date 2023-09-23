Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 50,090 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,920 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,090 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in HP by 15.8% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476,783 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 114,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,713,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,033,261 shares of company stock valued at $197,167,583 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.77. 7,017,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,253,900. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

