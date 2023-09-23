Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $191,000 in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 510,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $2,317,529.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,113,075 shares in the company, valued at $18,673,360.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Young Kwon purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 277,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,863.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 510,469 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $2,317,529.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,113,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,673,360.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,405,351 shares of company stock worth $9,875,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,699. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

