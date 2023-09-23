Carr Financial Group Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,730.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,386,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,700 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 672.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 766,995 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. 11,352,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,558,393. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

