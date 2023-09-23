64,077 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Resource Consulting Group Inc.

Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000. Truist Financial makes up 0.4% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.07. 7,895,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,006,582. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

