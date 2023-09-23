Carr Financial Group Corp Grows Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Down 0.5 %

GSK stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,456,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $39.74.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.3613 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,533.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.