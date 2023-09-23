Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,826 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clarus were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Clarus by 77.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,218,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,417 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 3,616.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 607,915 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 270.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 745,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 543,765 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the first quarter worth $3,777,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 218.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 394,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 270,972 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Clarus in a research note on Monday, September 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.69.

Clarus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. 343,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,256. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $14.31.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $83.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.92 million. Clarus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Clarus’s payout ratio is -4.65%.

Clarus Profile

(Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Further Reading

