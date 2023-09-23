My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,501 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $162.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.31. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $436.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $82,281,503.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,699,873 shares in the company, valued at $37,167,862,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,321,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,261 shares in the company, valued at $27,940,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $82,281,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,699,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,167,862,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock worth $746,491,655. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.17.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

