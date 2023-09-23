Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,700 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,000. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.17.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $237,271,590.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,590,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,900,139,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $237,271,590.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,590,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,900,139,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 581,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $90,102,634.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,117,965 shares in the company, valued at $37,025,025,700.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock valued at $746,491,655 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $162.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.17 and a 200-day moving average of $153.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

