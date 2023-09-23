Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 12,477 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,477 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 301.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.6% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.88. 12,756,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,380,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.91.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

