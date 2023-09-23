Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 33,293 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.6% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,506,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,969,000 after buying an additional 502,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,390,000 after buying an additional 1,111,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,031 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,174,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.55. 1,861,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,127. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.174 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

