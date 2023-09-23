Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 48,220 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $46.41. 304,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,618. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1153 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.