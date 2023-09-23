Forte Asset Management LLC Sells 1,319 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Forte Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of USRT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.49. 577,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,113. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

