Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,462,000 after buying an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,888,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,297,000 after buying an additional 105,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 71.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,160,000 after buying an additional 2,707,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 338.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,656,000 after buying an additional 4,325,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $76.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $78.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $69.35.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.82.

View Our Latest Report on Aflac

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.