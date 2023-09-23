Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $20,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $205,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $550.11 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $304.88 and a 1-year high of $601.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $522.52 and its 200 day moving average is $444.52. The company has a market cap of $522.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 869,131 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,039,049. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

