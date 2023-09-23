Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 45,730 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1,244.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,730 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704,805 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,673,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,785 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,439,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,854,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,830,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,761 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

